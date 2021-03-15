Khaira: 'It feels more like a team this year, rather than individuals trying to be successful'

It appears the Edmonton Oilers are set to reopen contract talks with pending unrestricted free agent Ryan Nugent-Hopkins this week.

"Sounds like the Oilers and RNH camp will resume talks in the next few days," TSN's Ryan Rishaug wrote on Twitter Monday. "Previous negotiations were back and forth in the $6 to $6.5 million dollar range on a long-term deal when talks broke off."

Nugent-Hopkins is currently playing out the final season of seven-year, $42 million deal signed with the Oilers in 2013. He carries a cap hit of $6 million on the current contract.

The 27-year-old has 10 goals and 23 points in 30 games with the Oilers this season. He posted 22 goals and 61 points in 65 games last season.

Drafted No. 1 overall by the Oilers in 2011, Nugent-Hopkins has spent his entire career in Edmonton, accumulating 179 goals and 466 points in 634 games.

According to CapFriendly, the Oilers have $23.89 million in projected cap space for next season with 11 players under contract.