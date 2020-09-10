Holland stresses need for better team defence

The Edmonton Oilers signed forward Adam Cracknell to a one-year, two-way contract on Thursday.

Cracknell spent last season with the KHL's Kunlun Red Star, posting 10 goals and 24 points in 52 games.

The #Oilers have signed forward Adam Cracknell to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2020-21 season.



The 35-year-old played with Kunlun Red Star of @khl_eng in 2019-20, scoring 10 goals & 14 assists in 52 games. pic.twitter.com/qQZ4dGPPo0 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) September 10, 2020

The 35-year-old appeared in two games with the Anaheim Ducks during the 2018-19 season, failing to post a point. He had 18 goals and 38 points in 46 games with the AHL's Toronto Marlies and San Diego Gulls that season.

A ninth-round pick of the Calgary Flames in 2004, Cracknell has appeared in 210 NHL games with the St. Louis Blues, Columbus Blue Jackets, Vancouver Canucks, Oilers, Dallas Stars, New York Rangers and Anaheim Ducks.

He has 21 goals and 43 point over his NHL career.