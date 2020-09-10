1h ago
Oilers sign Cracknell to one-year deal
The Edmonton Oilers signed forward Adam Cracknell to a one-year, two-way contract on Thursday. Cracknell spent last season with the KHL's Kunlun Red Star, posting 10 goals and 24 points in 52 games.
TSN.ca Staff
The 35-year-old appeared in two games with the Anaheim Ducks during the 2018-19 season, failing to post a point. He had 18 goals and 38 points in 46 games with the AHL's Toronto Marlies and San Diego Gulls that season.
A ninth-round pick of the Calgary Flames in 2004, Cracknell has appeared in 210 NHL games with the St. Louis Blues, Columbus Blue Jackets, Vancouver Canucks, Oilers, Dallas Stars, New York Rangers and Anaheim Ducks.
He has 21 goals and 43 point over his NHL career.