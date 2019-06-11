Up Next

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Patrick Russell to a one-year contract extension.

The 26-year-old Dane appeared in 51 games last season with the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors, registering 40 points (18 goals, 22 assists), 32 penalty minutes and a plus-30 rating. He added seven points in 10 playoff games.

The six-foot-one, 205-pound forward has appeared in 187 career AHL games over three seasons with the Condors, recording 84 points (40 goals, 44 assists), 102 penalty minutes and a plus-21 rating.

Russell played in six games with the Oilers in 2018-19, including making his NHL debut on Nov. 17 against Calgary.

The Oilers originally signed Russell as a free agent on May 9, 2016.