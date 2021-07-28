How much did the Oilers improve through free agency?

The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Derek Ryan to a two-year contract, the team announced on Wednesday.

Ryan, 34, has spent the past three seasons with the Calgary Flames, tallying 25 goals and 55 assists in 192 games. Last year, he recorded two goals and 11 assists in 43 games.

In 345 career NHL games, Ryan has 53 goals and 149 points.