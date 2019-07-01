Smith on signing with Oilers: 'I'm motivated to help Edmonton make the playoffs'

The Edmonton Oilers have signed goalie Mike Smith to a one-year, $2 million contract.

The 37-year-old recorded a .898 save percentage and a 2.72 GAA with 23 wins in 40 starts with the Calgary Flames this season. In the Stanley Cup playoffs, Smith recorded a .917 save percentage and a 3.20 GAA with one win in five starts.

Over the course of his 13-year career, Smith has played for the Dallas Stars, Tampa Bay Lightning, and the Arizona Coyotes.

The Kingston, Ontario native is coming off a six-year, $34 million contract.

Smith has 243 wins, a .912 save percentage, and a 2.70 GAA in 571 career NHL games.