The Edmonton Oilers signed centre Joseph Gambardella to a two-year contract extension on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old led Edmonton's AHL affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors, this season with 29 goals in just 50 games, adding 19 assists for 48 points

Gambardella recorded three assists in his first 15 games at the NHL-level in 2018-19.

The Staten Island native was never drafted by an NHL-team, but signed with the Oilers in March of 2017 after finishing his NCAA career with the University of Massachusetts Lowell.

