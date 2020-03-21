EDMONTON — Raphael Lavoie signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

The 19-year-old Lavoie is in his fourth season in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

He has 38 goals and 44 assists in 55 regular-season games with Chicoutimi and Halifax, with 48 penalty minutes and a plus-7 rating.

Lavoie was acquired by Chicoutimi from Halifax on January 6, 2020, in exchange for four draft picks.

The six-foot-four, 196-pound forward has appeared in 217 career QMJHL games, scoring 106 goals and adding 121 assists.

Lavoie led the QMJHL with 20 playoff goals in 2019, and that same year was awarded the Mike Bossy Trophy, as the QMJHL's Best Professional Prospect.

The native of Chambly, Que., won gold with Canada at the 2020 World Junior Hockey Championship in the Czech Republic, and also played at the 2018 World U18 Hockey Championship in Russia, where Canada finished fifth.

Lavoie was Edmonton’s second round draft pick, 38th overall, at the 2019 NHL Draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2020.