Scheifele on Connor and Laine: 'All you can be is a friend to them'

Centre Riley Sheahan is headed to Alberta.

The 21st overall pick in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft has signed a one-year deal with the Edmonton Oilers.

900K for Sheahan — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) September 5, 2019

TSN Edmonton reporter Ryan Rishaug notes the deal is for $900,000.

A native of St. Catharines, Ont., Sheahan split last season between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Florida Panthers.

He appeared in a combined 82 games, scoring nine goals and adding 10 assists after being traded midseason alongside Derrick Brassard in exchange for Nick Bjugstad and Jared McCann.

Sheahan, 27, spent the first seven seasons of his NHL career with the Detroit Red Wings with his best year offensively coming in 2014-15 when he tallied 36 points.

In 447 career games over nine seasons, Sheahan has 58 goals and 91 assists.