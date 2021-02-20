Edmonton Oilers defenceman Slater Koekkoek left Saturday's game against the Calgary Flames after just a few shifts when he took a hit from Flames' forward Sam Bennett. He will not return.

Koekkoek, 27, is playing in his first season with the Oilers and has recorded one goal in 16 games.

The Oilers are down to five defencemen as they play on the second night of a back-to-back series.