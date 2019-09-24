Connor McDavid has confirmed he will make his preseason debut against the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night.

The 22-year-old said he won't be won’t be hesitating to go hard to the net in his first game since sustaining a knee injury late last season. McDavid was on a line with Leon Draisaitl and Zack Kassian during Tuesday's morning skate.

“He’s practiced hard for three weeks and he’s been itching to play,” Oilers head coach Dave Tippett said.

Back in the lineup feels from Captain Connor 😀 pic.twitter.com/tKoxNiNF8L — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) September 24, 2019

Oilers general manager Holland vowed prior to camp the team could be conservative with his return, but McDavid said last week he would like to play in at least one preseason game. McDavid has skated with the team throughout training camp in a regular contact jersey.

“First off the doctors are making the final decision," Holland said last week. "Secondly we’re going to err on the side of caution. But obviously if the doctors sign off and Connor wants to play, then we’ll play pre-season. Is there a chance he could play next week? There’s a chance.

"I think we need to run off another four, five, six days and then we’ll see. So I’m not going to say yes, I’m not going to say no. I think we’re pretty optimistic for opening night. Does he play a pre-season game? We’ll get to Kelowna, we’ll practice and then we’ll make the determination. I know he’s got to talk to some doctors. We’ve got to do some things, get some pictures and then ultimately it’s the doctor’s final say."

McDavid had 41 goals and 75 assists in 78 games for the Oilers last season.