The Edmonton Oilers have signed goaltender Stuart Skinner to a two-year, two-way contract worth $750,000 per season, the team announced on Sunday.

🗣 SKIIIINNNERRRRR



Skinner, 22, made 33 saves for the victory in his only start with the Oilers last season. In 31 games with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors, Skinner posted a 2.38 goals-against average and .914 save percentage, backstopping the team to a Pacific Division championship.

Skinner was selected 78th overall by the Oilers in the 2017 NHL Draft.