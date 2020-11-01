The Edmonton Oilers will announce the signing of forward Dominik Kahun, likely on Monday, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.

I’ll add to the reporting that’s out there already, the Oilers will announce the signing of Dominic Kahun, likely tomorrow. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) November 2, 2020

The Oilers will be the 25-year-old's fourth team in his young career as he appeared in 82 games with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2018-19, scoring 13 goals and adding 24 assists.

He was then traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins during the off-season and traded to the Buffalo Sabres once again on Feb. 24. He tallied 12 goals and 19 assists for a total of 31 points across 56 games.

Kahun has 68 points in 138 career NHL games.