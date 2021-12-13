31m ago
Ice Chips: Hyman misses Oilers' practice, unlikely to play against Maple Leafs
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Edmonton Oilers
Forward Zach Hyman missed Oilers' practice on Monday as he is dealing with a shoulder injury suffered Saturday night in a loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. TSN's Ryan Rishaug says the the 29-year-old is unlikely to play Tuesday night in the first game against his former team in the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Hyman has 11 goals and eight assists over 26 games with the Oilers this season after signing a seven-year, $38.5 million contract this summer.
Montreal Canadiens
Head coach Dominique Ducharme told the media on Monday that it is likely defenceman Jeff Petry (upper-body) will be able to return the lineup on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins, but could be back on Saturday alongside Brendan Gallagher and Sami Niku, who both should be ready to come out of COVID protocol.
Practice Lines - Arpon Basu, The Athletic
F
Hoffman-Suzuki-Perreault
Drouin-Evans-Armia
Lehkonen-Poehling-Caufield
Pezzetta-Ylönen-Paquette-Dauphin (rotation)
D
Chiarot-Savard
Kulak-Clague
Romanov-Wideman
Schueneman-Petry