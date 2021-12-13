Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Edmonton Oilers

Forward Zach Hyman missed Oilers' practice on Monday as he is dealing with a shoulder injury suffered Saturday night in a loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. TSN's Ryan Rishaug says the the 29-year-old is unlikely to play Tuesday night in the first game against his former team in the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Hyman has 11 goals and eight assists over 26 games with the Oilers this season after signing a seven-year, $38.5 million contract this summer.

Montreal Canadiens

Due to the number of injuries, some of Montreal's vets have been trying to help the younger players get up to speed with the big club.

Head coach Dominique Ducharme told the media on Monday that it is likely defenceman Jeff Petry (upper-body) will be able to return the lineup on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins, but could be back on Saturday alongside Brendan Gallagher and Sami Niku, who both should be ready to come out of COVID protocol.

Dominique Ducharme said he would bet against Jeff Petry playing tomorrow, but Saturday is a good possibility. He also said Brendan Gallagher and Sami Niku should be ready to return from protocol on Saturday. — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) December 13, 2021

Practice Lines - Arpon Basu, The Athletic

F

Hoffman-Suzuki-Perreault

Drouin-Evans-Armia

Lehkonen-Poehling-Caufield

Pezzetta-Ylönen-Paquette-Dauphin (rotation)

D

Chiarot-Savard

Kulak-Clague

Romanov-Wideman

Schueneman-Petry