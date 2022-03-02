The Edmonton Oilers traded goaltender Alex Stalock to the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday night in exchange for future considerations.

The 34-year-old netminder has appeared in five games for the AHL Bakersfield Condors this season, with a 3-1-0 record and a 3.81 goals against average.

Stalock missed all of the 2020-21 season with myocarditis, and was claimed off waivers by Edmonton from the Minnesota Wild in March, 2021.

Stalock began his career with the Sharks in 2010-11 before moving on to Minnesota for the 2016-17 season. In 151 NHL games, he is 61-49-18 with a 2.61 GAA and nine shutouts.