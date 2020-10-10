Dubas still looking to add 'power and presence' to Leafs D

It's looking like the Edmonton Oilers and defenceman Tyson Barrie are closing in on a one-year agreement according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Dreger adds that it's being finalized and is likely just shy of $4 million.

TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli notes that Barrie turned down more money, including a $6 million offer, to sign with Edmonton assuming things get completed.

TSN's Ryan Rishaug notes that a Barrie signing would buy the Oilers time to be patient with 20-year-old defenceman Evan Bouchard and give him an extra year to develop.

The 29-year-old scored five goals and recorded 39 points in 70 games this past season with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had zero points as the Maple Leafs were eliminated in the playoff qualifying round by the Columbus Blue Jackets in five games.

Barrie was drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in the third round (64th overall) at the 2009 NHL Draft. On July 1, 2019, Barrie was traded to the Maple Leafs along with Alexander Kerfoot and a sixth-round pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft in exchange for Nazem Kadri, Calle Rosen and a 2020 third-round draft pick.

He is coming off a four-year, $22 million contract.