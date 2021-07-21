With Adam Larsson off to Seattle, the Edmonton Oilers will re-engage in contract talks with Tyson Barrie, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.

The team is also making progress on a new deal for pending unrestricted free agent Mike, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Dreger notes that term is a sticking point for Barrie, while the Oilers don't want to do a five-year deal. He wonders if the two sides could agree on a four-year deal with a $5 million cap hit.

— Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 21, 2021

As for Smtih, teams cannot re-sign their own free agents until the roster freeze ends Thursday, but LeBrun reports there are positive signs as to the goaltender returning.

Smith posted a 21-6-2 record this season with a .923 save percentage and a 2.31 goals against average - his best marks of his career since the 2011-12 season. He had a .912 save percentage and a 2.40 GAA in the playoffs as the Oilers were swept by the Winnipeg Jets in a series that included three overtime losses.

A veteran of 15 NHL seasons, Smith re-signed with the Oilers last year on a one-year, $1.5 million deal after first joining the team on a one-year, $2 million deal as a free agent in 2019.

— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 21, 2021

Barrie, 29, signed a one-year, $3.75 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers last season and tallied eight goals and 48 points in 56 regular season games. He also had one assist in four playoff games.

The Colorado Avalanche drafted Barrie 64th overall in 2009. He has played in 610 career NHL games with the Avs, Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs, with 88 goals and 394 points. He also has a goal and 15 points in 30 playoff games.

Larrson, 28, signed a four-year, $16 million contract with the Seattle Kraken on Thursday morning ahead of reaching unrestricted free agency next week. He had four goals and 10 points in 56 games this season with the Oilers.

Oilers general manager Ken Holland said last week that money was set aside for a deal for Larsson to return, but that it was "Adam's decision."

"I'm not pretty confident, but I'm not not confident," Holland said of being able to re-sign Larsson.

TSN's Ryan Rishaug reports the Oilers had multiple offers on the table for Larsson, including a four- and five-year term.