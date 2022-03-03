Oilers' Barrie leaves vs. Blackhawks, will not return

Edmonton Oilers defenceman Tyson Barrie left Thursday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks with an upper-body injury and will not return, the team announced.

The 30-year-old left with the game tied 2-2 in the second period. It's unclear when he sustained the injury.

Barrie has three goals and 20 assists in 49 games this season.