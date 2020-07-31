Kassian on McDavid: 'He's determined, you can see it'

The Edmonton Oilers will transfer their own third round pick in either 2020 or 2021 to the Calgary Flames to complete the Milan Lucic-James Neal trade, per an NHL ruling on Friday.

The Oilers have until the beginning of the third round in the 2020 NHL Draft to make the decision on which pick will be sent to Calgary.

Lucic was dealt to the Flames on July 19, 2019 along with a conditional third-round pick in exchange for Neal. Lucic finished the 2019-20 regular season with eight goals and 20 points in 68 games. Neal had 19 goals and 31 points in 55 games for the Oilers.

The 2020 Draft is scheduled to be held remotely on Oct. 9-10.