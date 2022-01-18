Up Next

The Edmonton Oilers placed defenceman William Lagesson on waivers Tuesday.

Lagesson, 25, has two assists in 10 games with the Oilers this season. He has two assists in 11 AHL games with the Bakersfield Condors.

A fourth-round pick of the Oilers in 2014, Lagesson has four assists in 37 career NHL games.

🔁 #Oilers roster move 🔁



Defenceman William Lagesson has been placed on waivers. — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 18, 2022

Montreal Canadiens forward Alex Belzile cleared waivers on Tuesday.