The Edmonton Oilers have placed Zach Hyman and Stuart Skinner on the non-roster COVID protocol list, the team announced on Thursday.

Meanwhile, forward Kyle Turris has been removed from COVID protocol.

Turris is set to make his return to the lineup after being out since Jan. 5.

He has one goal and four points in 21 games this season.

Defenceman Kris Russell has been activated from injured reserve and goaltender Ilya Konovalov has been recalled from the taxi squad.

Edmonton is in action Thursday night taking on the Florida Panthers.