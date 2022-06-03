Edmonton Oilers forward Zack Kassian was been fined $2,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct after taking a penalty while on the bench in the third period of Game 2 against the Colorado Avalanche Thursday.

Kassian received an interference penalty from the bench after ripping Bowen Byram's helmet off after the Avalanche defenceman was hit over the boards. Byram also received a minor penalty for roughing on the play.

Edmonton’s Zack Kassian has been fined $2,500 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct during last night’s game against Colorado. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) June 3, 2022

Kassian, 31, has one goal and three points in 14 games this postseason. He posted six goals and 19 points in 58 games during the regular season.

Byram, 20, has six assists in 12 playoff games. He had five goals and 17 points in 30 games during the regular season.

The Avalanche took a 2-0 series lead with their 4-0 win on Thursday. Game 3 will take place Saturday in Edmonton.