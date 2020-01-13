Edmonton Oilers forward Zack Kassian has been suspended two games for an altercation with Calgary's Matthew Tkachuk Saturday night, NHL Player Safety announced Monday.

Kassian had a hearing with the league earlier on Monday. He was suspended under Rule 46.2 (aggressor).

Kassian took offence to a hit from Tkachuk in the second period of Edmonton's 4-3 loss, throwing off his gloves and punching the Flames winger while tossing him to the ice twice.

Kassian received a double-roughing minor and a 10-minute misconduct on the play. Tkachuk was not penalized.

The 28-year-old Kassian has 13 goals, 15 assists and 64 penalty minutes through 44 games with Edmonton this season.

The Oilers' next game is Tuesday against Nashville. They host Calgary on Jan. 29.