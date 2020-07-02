2h ago
Edmonton expected to host Stanley Cup Final
Edmonton appears to be the hub city chosen to host the conference finals and the Stanley Cup, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.
TSN.ca Staff
What is Edmonton’s main advantage to becoming an NHL hub city?
While it hasn't been officially announced, Edmonton and Toronto are expected to be chosen as the NHL's hub cities, with Edmonton getting the nod to host the conference finals and Stanley Cup, as well.
McKenzie speculated the decision could have simply been based on public health and safety and numbers concerning COVID-19 cases.