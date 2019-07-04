Broberg explains why he switched from being a forward to defence

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Philip Broberg to an entry-level contract.

Broberg was the Oilers' first-round selection, eighth overall, in the 2019 NHL draft.

The 18-year-old native of Orebro, Sweden spent most of last season with Stockholm-based AIK in the Swedish Allsvenskan League, recording nine points (two goals, seven assists) and 14 penalty minutes in 41 games.

He also played eight games for AIK J-20 in the Swedish SuperElit League, posting eight points (two goals, six assists).

The six-foot-four, 197-pound defenceman represented Sweden at the 2019 world U18 hockey championship, registering six points (six goals, four assists) in seven games, earning best defenceman honours. He also played for Sweden at the world junior championship, recording one assist in four games.

Broberg led all defencemen with three goals and added an assist at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup U18 tournament in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta.