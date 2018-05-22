The Buffalo Sabres are widely expected to select Swedish defenceman Rasmus Dahlin with the first overall pick in next month's NHL Draft.

While trying not to get too far ahead of himself, Sabres centre Jack Eichel said Monday he's excited by the prospect of adding an elite talent in Dahlin.

"Obviously, it's tough to say that we're excited to have him because we haven't drafted him yet, but if we were to get a player named Rasmus Dahlin, I think it would be great for our team, our city," Eichel told the Buffalo News. "After the season that we had, it was a tough one, and just trying to build that excitement again for next year. I think that's just another piece to it."

Eichel has never faced Dahlin on the ice, but spoke highly of the top ranked player in this year's draft

"I've seen him play and I've talked to a few guys about him," Eichel said. "Obviously, he's got some pretty incredible highlights. It seems like he's a special, special player."

Dahlin, 18, scored seven goals and posted 20 points in 41 games with Frolunda in Sweden this season.

The Sabres are in the midst of a seven-year postseason drought and Eichel has been outspoken about his desire to win with the team. In addition to owning the first overall pick in next month's draft, the Sabres have $19.2 million in cap space this offseason.