What's On TSN

  • Australian Open: Quarterfinals

    Tonight at 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN1 and TSN3

  • NCAA Basketball: Michigan State vs. Purdue

    Tonight at 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN2

  • NBA on TSN: Pelicans vs. Grizzlies

    Tonight at 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT on TSN4 and TSN5

  • NCAA Basketball: (12) Texas vs. (9) Oklahoma

    Tonight at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on TSN2

  • NBA on TSN: Nets vs. Suns

    Tonight at 10PM ET / 7PM PT on TSN3

TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE