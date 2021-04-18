Twelve of Europe’s leading soccer clubs announce they have agreed to establish a new mid-week competition, the Super League, governed by its founding clubs.

"AC Milan, Arsenal, Atlético Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur have all joined as founding clubs," read a statement.

"It is anticipated that a further three clubs will join ahead of the inaugural season, which is intended to commence as soon as practicable."

More to come.