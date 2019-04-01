The Ottawa Redblacks announced Monday offensive coordinator Jaime Elizondo has left the team to pursue other opportunities.

According to a report from 3DownNation.com's Justin Dunk, Elizondo plans to take a job in the XFL with the Tampa Bay franchise, who recently hired Marc Trestman as head coach.

Elizondo served as the Redblacks' offensive coordinator the past three seasons. He was reportedly a head coaching candidate for both the Toronto Argonauts and BC Lions this off-season while the Redblacks denied the Saskatchewan Roughriders permission to interview him after Chris Jones left for the Cleveland Browns late in the off-season.

Elizondo helped the Redblacks win the 104th Grey Cup in 2016.