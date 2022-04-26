QMJHL: Desnoyers, Jones help Mooseheads rally to shootout win over Wildcats

MONCTON, N.B. — Elliot Desnoyers and Zack Jones both scored in the shootout as the Halifax Mooseheads rallied past the Moncton Wildcats 6-5 on Tuesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Desnoyers scored twice in regulation, including a short-handed goal, as Halifax (37-28-2) came back from a 5-2 deficit. Jones, David Lafrance and Evan Bouchard also scored in regulation.

Mathis Rousseau made 32 saves and turned aside two of three skaters in the shootout for the win in net.

Nicolas Pavan led Moncton (28-30-8) with two goals, with Alexis Daniel, Alex Mercier and Miles Mueller chipping in as well.

Goalie Vincent Filion stopped 24 shots for the Wildcats.

Both teams went 0 for 3 on the power play.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL, Charlottetown downed Cape Breton 5-3, Gatineau routed Blainville-Boisbriand 7-3, and Sherbrooke topped Acadie-Bathurst 5-2.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2022.