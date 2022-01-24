The Vancouver Canucks have named former player agent Émilie Castonguay assistant general manager, it was announced Monday.

Castonguay becomes the first female Assistant General Manager in team history.



She becomes the first female assistant GM in team history. Castonguay previously represented a number of NHL players, including former No. 1 pick Alexis Lafreniere, Antoine Roussel, Cedric Paquette, Mathieu Joseph and others at the NHL level.

Castonguay played four years of NCAA Division 1 hockey at Niagara University and won a National Scholar Athlete award for her success both on the ice and in the classroom.

"Émilie has extensive experience, is driven to succeed, and has a strong reputation in hockey for her intelligence and work ethic," said Canucks general manager Jim Rutherford in a news release. "She will play a lead role in player contracts and negotiation, managing the collective bargaining agreement, and her voice will be heard in all aspects of hockey operations. She will be a key member of our leadership team and we are pleased to welcome her to Vancouver."

"It is an honour to join the Vancouver Canucks and I am grateful to Jim and the Aquilini family for the opportunity," said Castonguay in the same release. "The Canucks have a passionate fanbase and an exciting young team with a bright future. I can't wait to help build a winning organization that continues to grow and challenges for championship."