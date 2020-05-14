Premier League clubs unanimously agreed Thursday to permit short-term contract extensions for players whose deals are set to expire on June 30.

With the league closing on a restart after June 1, the season is expected to extend beyond the previous expiration date of contracts.

"What we decided today is to ensure as far as possible that clubs complete the season with the same squad they had available prior to the suspension of the campaign," Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said.

"Players can extend their contracts beyond 30 June until the end of the season, but it must be agreed by both parties."

Clubs and players have until 23 June to agree extensions.