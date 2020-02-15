WINNIPEG — Eric Comrie stopped all 35 shots he faced as the Manitoba Moose blanked the Milwaukee Admirals 1-0 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Brent Pedersen had the only goal for Manitoba (23-30-0), the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets.

Troy Grosenick made 21 saves for Milwaukee (34-11-7).

Neither team scored on the power play. The Moose were 0 for 4 and the Admirals were 0 for 3.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2020.