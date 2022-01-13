Veteran forward Eric Staal signed a professional try-out agreement with the AHL's Iowa Wild on Thursday.

Staal has not played since suiting up the Montreal Canadiens during the Stanley Cup final last year.

NEXT STOP: Iowa



The #IAWild today signed forward Eric Staal to a professional try-out (PTO) agreement.



More » https://t.co/ZkScIiLqrp pic.twitter.com/ViojqGIb0i — Iowa Wild (@IAWild) January 13, 2022

The 37-year-old was dealt to the Canadiens from the Buffalo Sabres ahead of the trade deadline last season, finishing with five goals and 13 points in 53 games between the two teams. He had two goals and eight points in 21 games during the Canadiens’ playoff run.

A veteran of 1,293 NHL games, Staal has 441 goals and 1,034 points over the course of his career with the Carolina Hurricanes, New York Rangers, Wild, Sabres and Canadiens.

Selected second overall by the Hurricanes in the 2003 draft, Staal’s best season came in 2005-06 when he scored 45 goals en route to the lone All-Star appearance of his career. He also had 28 points in 26 games during the 2006 playoffs, helping the Hurricanes to their only Stanley Cup victory in franchise history.