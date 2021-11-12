29m ago
Sens' D Brannstrom sustains broken hand
Ottawa Senators defenceman Erik Brannstrom is believed to have suffered a broken hand, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger. Further medical evaluation is required to determine the extent of the injury and recovery time.
TSN.ca Staff
Methot: Sens put forth complete effort despite depleted lineup
Ottawa Senators defenceman Erik Brannstrom is believed to have suffered a broken hand, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger. Further medical evaluation is required to determine the extent of the injury and recovery time.
Brannstrom, 22, was recalled by the club on Nov. 8. He has played in two games with the Senators this season and has not recorded a point. In 30 games with the Senators last season, Brannstrom recorded two goals and 11 assists.
The Eskjo, Sweden native was selected 15th overall by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2017 NHL Draft.