Gustafsson, Lehkonen score as Canadiens lead Jets after first period of Game 4

Erik Gustafsson and Artturi Lehkonen both found the net to give the Montreal Canadiens a 2-0 lead after the first period of Game 4.

Montreal has scored first in all four games in the second-round series.

The Canadiens are up 3-0 in the best-of-seven series and can sweep the Jets and advance to the Stanley Cup semifinals with a victory on Monday.

Gustafsson's marker came on the power play after Jets forward Andrew Copp took a high sticking penalty.

Carey Price made seven saves for the Habs, while Connor Hellebuyck stopped 10 pucks for the Jets.

The Canadiens are without defenceman Jeff Petry, who suffered an upper-body injury during Game 3 when he got his hand caught in camera hole in the glass during the second period.