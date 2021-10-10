2h ago
Blackhawks to sign D Gustafsson after Isles PTO release
Defenceman Erik Gustafsson will sign with the Chicago Blackhawks after being released from his professional tryout with the New York Islanders, reports TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.
TSN.ca Staff
After a strong camp with the Islanders, Erik Gustafsson has been released from his PTO and hearing he will sign with the Blackhawks. Had a 60-point season in Chicago in 2018-19. @TSNHockey @TheAthletic— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 10, 2021
LeBrun notes that Gustafsson had a strong camp with the Isles and returns to the Blackhawks where he put up 60 points in 79 games in 2018-19.
Gustafsson spent last season with the Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens, arriving in Montreal in a trade on April 12 with a seventh-round pick going back to Philly.
The 29-year-old is a veteran of five NHL seasons and was selected in the fourth round (No. 93 overall) of the 2012 draft.