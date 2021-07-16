Will the Flames lose Giordano to the Kraken come the Expansion Draft?

The Nashville Predators and forward Erik Haula are discussing a new contract, reports The Athletic's Adam Vingan.

My understanding is that the Predators and UFA Erik Haula are discussing a new contract. Haula, 30, had 21 points in 51 games with the Predators on a $1.75 million deal last season. — Adam Vingan (@AdamVingan) July 16, 2021

The pending unrestricted free agent played 51 games with the Predators in 2020-21, scoring nine goals and adding 12 assists.

He is coming off a one-year, $1.75 million contract he signed with the Preds in December.

Haula has also spent time with the Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights, Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers over the course of his eight-year NHL career.

He was selected in the seventh round (No. 182 overall) in the 2009 NHL Draft.