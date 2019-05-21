The San Jose Sharks already have their work cut out for them to get past the St. Louis Blues and advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

Despite already being down 3-2 in the series, they're going to be short-handed in Game 6.

DeBoer said Erik Karlsson and Tomas Hertl are not available - not even on the trip. Joe Pavelski is "a game-time decision" for #sjsharks. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 21, 2019

Head coach Peter DeBoer said that Erik Karlsson and Tomas Hertl are not available Tuesday night, while Joe Pavelski is a game-time decision.

Pavelski left Sunday's Game 5 following a hit from Alex Pietrangelo of the Blues, while Karlsson and Hertl did not play in the third period. According to The Athletic's Kevin Kurz, both Karlsson and Hertl were without stalls in the visitors' dressing room, but Pavelski had one.

Game 6 goes Tuesday night from the SAP Center before shifting back to St. Louis for Game 7, if necessary.