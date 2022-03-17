Where Erling Haaland plays next season could be settled within the next 10 days.

Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague says the 21-year-old Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker and his representatives have been in contact with Real Madrid, Manchester City and Barcelona in recent days.

Balague notes that while his preference is a move to Real and La Liga, City could be in the driver's seat.

"Staying put at Dortmund is still a possibility and if he does that it means he will stay for another year and then go to Madrid or Barcelona, because ultimately he wants to go to La Liga," Balague says. "Real Madrid are his number one choice, but City are playing on the fact that at Madrid there is Kylian Mbappe almost certainly arriving in the summer and Karim Benzema is still doing well as their main striker. And they are pointing out that Barca aren't in a position to challenge for all the titles at the moment. The timing and circumstances actually play in favour of City a bit."

Haaland's father, Alf-Inge Haaland, spent two seasons at City in the early 2000s.

Born in Leeds while his father played for Leeds United, Haaland is in his third season at Dortmund. In 16 Bundesliga matches this season, he's scored 16 goals and has 56 league goals in 59 appearances over three seasons.

Internationally, Haaland has 15 goals in 12 senior appearances for Norway.

While Haaland's BVB deal runs through 2024, a £63.2 million release clause kicks in this summer.