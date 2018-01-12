EDMONTON — The Edmonton Eskimos have re-signed international wide receiver Derel Walker through the 2018 season.

The two-time CFL all-star returned to Edmonton this past season after a brief stint with the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers and had 634 yards and two touchdowns on 48 receptions in seven appearances. Walker added 12 receptions for 163 yards and a touchdown in two playoff games.

In 2015, Walker set a new Eskimo single-season-receptions record for a rookie with 89 catches, en route to being named the CFL's most outstanding rookie.

Walker combined with Adarius Bowman for 3,318 yards in 2016 to set a CFL record for most receiving yards by teammates.