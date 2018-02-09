The Edmonton Eskimos have resigned J.C. Sherritt to a contract extension that will take him through the 2019 season.

Sherritt only appeared in one game during the 2017 season where he suffered a season ending ruptured Achilles tendon.

"J.C. Sherritt is a vital part of this organization both on and off the field,” Eskimos general manager Brock Sunderland said in a statement. “His play on the field speaks for itself, and we're a better defense with him in the lineup. More than his physical attributes, his leadership is something that can't be measured, as he is the QB of the defense."

The 29-year-old was named defensive player of the year in 2012 and has appeared in 91 games over his seven-year career with the Eskimos.

Sherritt was a member of the 2015 Grey Cup champion Eskimos team.