Wide receiver Bryant Mitchell has been released by the Edmonton Eskimos and has signed a contract with the Arizona Cardinals of the NFL, according to TSN's Dave Naylor.

For those keeping score, that’s 4 @calstampeders — Vaughters, Michel, Thurman and Singleton — and 4 @EdmontonEsks — Mitchell, Maston, Ceresna and Williams — that have signed NFL deals this off-season. #CFL #NFL — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) January 8, 2019

The 26-year-old recorded 60 receptions for 867 yards receiving and three touchdowns over 11 games in 2018, his third season with the Eskimos.

Mitchell, a product of Northwestern State, has caught 97 passes for 1,418 yards and six touchdowns over 19 games in three seasons with Edmonton.