26m ago
Eskimos WR Mitchell signs with Cardinals
TSN.ca Staff
Wide receiver Bryant Mitchell has been released by the Edmonton Eskimos and has signed a contract with the Arizona Cardinals of the NFL, according to TSN's Dave Naylor.
The 26-year-old recorded 60 receptions for 867 yards receiving and three touchdowns over 11 games in 2018, his third season with the Eskimos.
Mitchell, a product of Northwestern State, has caught 97 passes for 1,418 yards and six touchdowns over 19 games in three seasons with Edmonton.