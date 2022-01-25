11m ago
Sens owner Melnyk: ‘Miscalculated’ capacity limits will be challenged
Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk says the Ontario government’s capacity limit policy will be challenged, according to the Ottawa Sun
TSN.ca Staff
Insider Trading: Are any goalie options available for the Oilers on the trade market?
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk says the Ontario government’s capacity limit policy will be challenged, according to the Ottawa Sun.
Melnyk, 62, attended Tuesday’s Senators-Buffalo Sabres game at the empty Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa and then voiced his displeasure to reporters.
“It’s sad. I don’t know who the people are that come up with these rules,” said Melnyk. “They’re misinformed and they’re miscalculated. They should be challenged, and they will be challenged.”
On Jan. 20, the Ontario government announced its plan to relax COVID-19 restrictions, which limits capacity of large sports arenas and concert venues to 500 people or 50 per cent, depending on which number is lower. It will stay that way until Feb. 21 when the limit will increase to 50 per cent, then likely lifted entirely on March 14.
The Senators matchup with the Sabres on Tuesday marks the start of a long homestand where 13 of their next 16 games will be played in Ottawa.
The Toronto Maple Leafs are also affected by the current policy; however, they only have four more home games while the capacity limits are in place.
Melnyk, 62, attended Tuesday’s Senators-Buffalo Sabres game at the empty Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa and then voiced his displeasure to reporters.
“It’s sad. I don’t know who the people are that come up with these rules,” said Melnyk. “They’re misinformed and they’re miscalculated. They should be challenged, and they will be challenged.”
On Jan. 20, the Ontario government announced its plan to relax COVID-19 restrictions, which limits capacity of large sports arenas and concert venues to 500 people or 50 per cent, depending on which number is lower. It will stay that way until Feb. 21 when the limit will increase to 50 per cent, then likely lifted entirely on March 14.
The Senators matchup with the Sabres on Tuesday marks the start of a long homestand where 13 of their next 16 games will be played in Ottawa.
The Toronto Maple Leafs are also affected by the current policy; however, they only have four more home games while the capacity limits are in place.