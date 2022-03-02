Senators owner Eugene Melnyk took out full-page ads in the Ottawa Sun and Ottawa Citizen on Wednesday, pledging to help the people of Ukraine.

The Senators also shared the message on social media.

A letter from Eugene Melnyk, Owner of the Ottawa Senators.#StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/RO2Ehy9Y1o — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) March 2, 2022

“I am a proud and patriotic Canadian, born and raised in this special country. I am also a proud Ukrainian, the son of parents who were both born in the Ukraine,” Melnyk wrote. “The steadfast will and determination that is my heritage has attracted the admiration and respect of people around the world.

“Today, we are all Ukrainians. The unprovoked assault and unnecessary campaign, economic and social destruction of a sovereign country is unspeakable and unacceptable in a civilized world.

“And, while the images from Ukraine show courage and resilience, they’re also a cry out for help.”

Melnyk added that the Senators will play the Ukrainian national anthem at home games for the rest of the season, starting Thursday, March 10 in the team’s first game back from its current road trip.

He also announced that some of the funds raised by the Senators Community Foundation will be sent charitable causes to help Ukraine, while the team will work with the city’s Ukrainian community in Ottawa to help with charitable donations.