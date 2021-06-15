Must See: Ronaldo becomes all-time leading goal scorer at Euros

Cristiano Ronaldo scored on a penalty kick in the 87th minute against Hungary on Tuesday to take sole possession of the record for most career European Championship goals.

Ronaldo entered the tournament tied with former France international Michel Platini at nine goals. He added a second goal later just five minutes later against Hungary to now sit at 11.

The 36-year-old is now has 105 career goals for Portugal and sits just four goals back of Iran's Ali Daei (109) for the all-time men's international goals record.

Portugal finished with a 3-0 win over Hungary on Tuesday to earn three points in their first game at Euro 2020.