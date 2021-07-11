For the first time since 1968, Italy has captured the European Championship. The Azzurri defeated England 3-2 on penalties at Wembley Stadium on Sunday to win EURO 2020, their second title at the continental tournament.

The teams played to a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Italy adds their second EURO triumph to four World Cup titles, their most recent coming in 2006, as they remain one of the world’s preeminent soccer powers.

Leonardo Bonucci scored for Italy in the 67th minute as he found a ball in the box and slid it into the England net.

The second-half marker cancelled out Luke Shaw’s second-minute opener for England, the fastest goal in the history of the final of the European Championship.

"We are hugely disappointed. I think the players have been an absolute credit, they have given everything they possibly could," England coach Gareth Southgate said. "Tonight was exactly the same, they have run themselves into the ground."

England was trying to win their first international trophy since the 1966 World Cup.

“The boys couldn’t have given more,” England captain Harry Kane said after the loss. “Penalties are the worst feeling in the world when you lose. It’s been a fantastic tournament — we should be proud, hold our heads up high. It’s going to hurt now, it’s going to hurt for a while.”

The EURO 2020 champions stormed to the title after a perfect 3-0 run through the group stage. They were also unblemished through qualifying for the event.