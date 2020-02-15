ST. PAUL, Minn. — San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane criticized the NHL department of player safety on Saturday afternoon, shortly after he was suspended three games for elbowing.

Kane earned the ban for an incident involving Winnipeg defenceman Neal Pionk in Friday’s 3-2 win over the Jets. The league announced the punishment early Saturday afternoon and Kane quickly responded.

"The fact the NHL Department of Player Safety headed by George Parros continue to pick and choose, who and what they suspend is ridiculous!" said Kane from his verified Twitter account. "There have been countless incidents of the same nature through this season and past seasons that have gone unsuspended or fined.

"No one person can tell you what is or isn't a suspension in today's game, it's become a complete guess."

Kane will forfeit US $112,900 that will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund as part of his suspension. It is the ninth time Kane has been banned by the NHL.

"There is a major lack of consistency with NHL Department of Player Safety," continued Kane. "A completely FLAWED system in so many ways. From the suspensions to appeal rights, it's baffling to me how we as players agreed to this.

"You can't continue to give some players a pass and throw the book at others."

Kane then called for a third party to be put in charge of punishments within the NHL to avoid bias.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2020.