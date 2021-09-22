The Mercury News, based in San Jose, is reporting that Evander Kane is facing accusations of domestic violence and sexual assault allegations leveled by his estranged wife Anna Kane in a restraining order application.

In divorce proceeding filings, Anna Kane provides examples where she says she was forced to have nonconsensual sex with Kane on more than one occasion.

Evander Kane’s lawyer says Evander denies ever abusing Ms. Kane or their daughter Kensington who is one year old.

Last month, Evander Kane was granted in part a temporary restraining order against Anna after he alleged that she had been violent with him in 2019.

Kane had been the subject of an ongoing NHL investigation after Anna previously alleged he bet on NHL games, including games he was playing in. Kane denied the allegations.

On Wednesday evening, the NHL released a statement saying it "found no evidence to support those allegations, or allegations that Mr. Kane made any effort to negatively impact his own club’s games."

Read the full statement from the league below.