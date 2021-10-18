San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane has been suspended for 21 regular-season games, without pay, for an established violation of, and lack of compliance with, the NHL/NHLPA COVID-19 Protocol, the National Hockey League announced on Monday.

“I would like to apologize to my teammates, the San Jose Sharks organization, and all Sharks fans for violating the NHL COVID protocols." Kane wrote in a statement released by the NHLPA.

"I made a mistake, one I sincerely regret and take responsibility for. During my suspension, I will continue to participate in counseling to help me make better decisions in the future. When my suspension is over, I plan to return to the ice with great effort, determination, and love for the game of hockey.”

The NHLPA has released the following statement at the request of Evander Kane: https://t.co/c0Aq6oo3bq pic.twitter.com/sp3fFkePPJ — NHLPA (@NHLPA) October 18, 2021

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the forfeited pay goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Kane will not be eligible to play prior to San Jose’s game on Nov. 30 in New Jersey.

The National Hockey League also announced that its concurrent investigation into allegations of domestic abuse made against Kane by his estranged wife, Deanna, could not be substantiated.

More to come.