What kind of numbers is Kane looking at and could the Oilers make it work?

Impending free agent Evander Kane released a statement through social media on Thursday thanking the Edmonton Oilers organization and their fans.

Kane, 30, starred in the postseason for the team, scoring 13 goals in 15 games as the Oilers reached the Western Conference Final before ultimately falling to the Colorado Avalanche in four games.

"I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to play with such a committed, hardworking and loyal group of men," Kane wrote. "The Edmonton Oilers are a first class organization with such great staff from top to bottom and I thank them for giving me the opportunity to play for such a historic franchise. To the fans of Edmonton I thank you for treating my family and I with such kindness and respect."

A native of Vancouver, Kane signed with the Oilers for the rest of the season in January following the termination of his contract by the San Jose Sharks. He appeared in 43 regular-season games, scoring 22 goals and adding 17 assists.

Kane's career has been hampered by off-ice issues for the past several seasons including allegations of domestic violence by his estranged wife, multiple allegations of assault, a lawsuit brought on and eventually dropped by a Las Vegas casino for unpaid gambling debts, a bankruptcy filing and the falsification of COVID vaccination documents that resulted in a 21-game suspension and the termination of his Sharks contract.

Originally taken with the fourth overall selection of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft by the Atlanta Thrashers out of the Western Hockey League's Vancouver Giants, Kane has 286 goals and 259 assists in 812 career games over 13 seasons with the Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets, Buffalo Sabres, Sharks and Oilers.